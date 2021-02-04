Alabama Senate Approves COVID-19 Liability Protection

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Senate has swiftly approved legislation that would provide businesses and others protection from liability in coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The bill passed today without debate on a 27-1 vote. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) has said that the bill would give protection to companies, churches and other entities from virus-related claims only if they were following appropriate precautions.

Gov. Kay Ivey and GOP lawmakers had named the bill a priority for the first two weeks of the session.

