Arrest Made in December 2020 Murder of Montgomery Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a man with the death of 23-year-old Stephanie Hale. Police charged Stevie Coleman, 21, of Montgomery with Felony Murder in Hale’s death.

On Thursday, December 17, 2020 around 3pm, Montgomery police responded to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road regarding a shooting. At the scene, police made contact with Hale and pronounced her dead at the scene from a fatal gunshot wound.

Police identified Coleman as the suspect in the shooting and took him into custody on February 4 by U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Hale are unknown. There is no additional information available for release in

connection to this continuing investigation.

This was the 61st Murder of 2020.