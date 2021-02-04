Biden to Visit State Dept. as US Reengages With Allies

by Alabama News Network Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is sending a message to his messengers, using a visit to the State Department to underscore his promise to restore a multilateral approach to U.S. foreign policy and reengage with the international community. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden on Thursday will thank the Foreign Service officers and civil servants “who are the heart and soul” of the agency. The trip is set to come in conjunction with a number of policy announcements meant to restore the nation’s place on the global stage.