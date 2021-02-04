Bills on Pandemic Power, Virus Lawsuit Protection Advance

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Legislative committees advanced bills dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, including one to cut the power of the state health officer and another to extend liability protection to businesses. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 7-4 to approve a bill by Republican Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn that would require the state’s governor to approve the state health officer’s orders. It would also require legislative approval to extend an emergency declaration beyond 14 days. Committee members also advanced a bill to shield companies and others from lawsuits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

