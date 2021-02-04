Medical Breakthroughs: Football Players and Concussions+ Vitamin D and Breast Cancer

by Alabama News Network Staff

College football players are more likely to suffer concussions during preseason practices than during the regular season. A new study published in JAMA Neurology found that nearly half of concussions happened before the full season even started and most occurred at practice rather than games.

Mild defects in brain cells may lead to autism, according to researchers in Philadelphia.

the study showed that the defects occur in the mitochondria or “batteries” of those cells, which produce most of the body’s energy. By studying the defects in mice – scientists found they led to repetitive behavior, anxiety, and social challenges.

Working outdoors may lower a woman's risk of breast cancer after age 50. Exposure to more sunlight boosts Vitamin D levels which are known to help prevent cancer and infection. Research published in "occupational and environmental medicine" found women who worked outdoors for 20 years or longer, had a 17-percent lower risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer.