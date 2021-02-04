Montgomery Ballet Hosting Mardi Gras Themed Events in Prattville February 20, in Pike Road February 27

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Ballet returns to the stage in 2021 with a three piece line up part of a delightful evening with food, dancing, and revelry. Montgomery Ballet President Larry Stevens says the two-night performance / Mardi Gras party combo, dubbed Masks We Wear, is an event you can’t afford to miss.

All inclusive “Masks We Wear” evenings will be Saturday, February 20th at Commerce Beerworks and 27th at The Chapel at the Waters. The catered party begins at 5pm with drinks, live DJ, and dancing, leading into the performances beginning at 6pm.

Montgomery Ballet’s professional company members will perform two beautiful classical pieces Pas De Quatre – choreography by Jules Perrot, music by Cesare Pugni and Animated Frescoes – choreography by Marius Petipa, music by Pyotr Yershov. These pieces each include only four dancers, but demonstrate the artistry and elegance that ballet was founded on. Those will be followed by the debut of the title piece, Masks We Wear in the Neighborhood – choreography by Danny Mitsios, music mixed by Jake Pugh of Gravity. The latter being a contemporary work created originally for the Montgomery Ballet with unexpected twists. Unique handcrafted costumes are being created locally by the in-house costume department just for these performances.

Tickets are $50 and available now in limited quantities on montgomeryballet.org. Appropriate COVID-19 precautions are being taken on and off the stage to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance.

This show follows the company’s successful annual run of The Nutcracker in December. The company’s dancers have been safely training and rehearsing together since September for the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile hundreds of companies throughout the country and world have had cancel or digitize their performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montgomery Ballet says they are very fortunate and grateful to be able to continue serving our community with performance art and to be dancing together at all during this time. Each performance is made that much more special knowing that it comes after months of quarantine and as a rare privilege now.