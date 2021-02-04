Mostly Cloudy And Warmer Thursday; Showers Likely Thursday Night

by Ben Lang

It was a cold morning across central and south Alabama, with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. However, thanks to a breezy south wind, temperatures are quickly rising. At midday, all locations are in the 50s, with a few spots already in the low 60s. Thanks to the south wind, temperatures reach the low to mid 60s this afternoon despite the mostly cloudy sky. However, the clouds probably won’t produce any rain through the rest of the daylight hours. But late this evening, an approaching cold front increases our chance for rain.

This evening looks cloudy and milder with temperatures in the 50s thanks to the south breeze. Showers in advance of tonight’s front likely arrive in our northwest communities by about 11PM, and spread southeast across the rest of our area overnight. Temperatures remain quite mild in advance of the front, but fall into the 40s by Friday morning in the wake of the front.

Much of the rain may be to our southeast already by shortly after sunrise Friday. However, looks like clouds hang around for much of the day. Temperatures also remain cooler with winds back out of the north. Expect highs only in the low to mid 50s. Showers could re-develop during the afternoon also, with the greatest chance south of highway 80/Interstate 85. The sky remains mostly cloudy Friday night with colder temperatures. Expect lows in the upper 30s.

Another area of rain could develop and push through our area on Saturday, though models disagree on the northward extent and coverage of the rain. Looks like the best chance for rain will again be near and south of highway 80 and Interstate 85. Saturday remains mostly cloudy and cool otherwise, with highs just in the low to mid 50s. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday could feature more sunshine, though spotty showers remain possible, especially during the morning. It could be a bit warmer, with some locations nearing 60° during the afternoon. Sunday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

The weather pattern remains unsettled early next week. While neither Tuesday nor Wednesday look like washouts, spotty showers can’t be ruled out either day. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid 60s each day. Rain appears more likely towards the end of the week, while temperatures trend down. Highs could be near 60° Wednesday, but likely only reach the 50s next Thursday.