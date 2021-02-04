Mother, Son Found Dead Inside Birmingham Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police department is investigating a double slaying in Birmingham that left a woman and her son dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 75-year-old Eula Mae Moore and 54-year-old Derrick Cornell Moore. Eula Mae Moore lived at the west Birmingham home where the two were found dead on Monday. Police are investigating one death as a homicide; the other remains unclassified pending further investigation. The confirmed homicide is Birmingham’s ninth so far this year.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved