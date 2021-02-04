Pay It Forward: Thomas Cregar of Valley Grande

by Ellis Eskew

Thomas Cregar lives in Valley Grande and delivers drinks for Pepsi. His stepdaughter says his hard work and positive attitude inspired her to nominate him for the award.

Here’s how he’s paying it forward.

“He’s been in my life since I was six and I’m about to turn 13. He’s been one of the most amazing dads I could ever imagine and an amazing husband to my mom,” said Destiny Friday.

Friday says she can’t thank her stepdad, Thomas Cregar, enough for all that he does for the community and their family.

“For one, he helps out the community by delivering drinks and helping us and he comes home. He usually helps me with my school work. He cleans the house. He makes dinner. By the end of the day, we are all just one big happy family. And he gets up at what 3 o’clock in the morning? And gets dressed and makes coffee and goes straight to work,” said Friday.