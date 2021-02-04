Selma PD Investigates City’s First Murder of the Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Selma Police Department is working the city’s first murder of 2021.

According to Chief Kenta Fulford, a man was shot at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened at the corner of Medical Center Parkway and Oak street in the parking lot of a popular barbecue restaurant.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

No arrests have been made in the case, but police tells they are pursuing leads.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates to this story.