Virtual Bridge Crossing Jubilee Preparations Underway

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

COVID-19 has drastically changed the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee. The event will be totally virtual this year — and preparations are coming down to the wire.

Drew Glover is the Principal Coordinator for the event.

“The Jubilee as an organization is discouraging people from having in-person events over the weekend that would cause any kind of gathering or congregation of folks to avoid the spread of COVID,” he said.

Glover says this year’s Jubilee will feature more than a dozen events and a star-studded line-up of guests. He says they’re using an online events platform called Hopin — to bring it all together and make it all happen.

Mike Baker of Syracuse, New York stopped in Selma Thursday because of the city’s civil rights history. He’s never been to a Jubilee before — but since it’s virtual this year — he probably will.

“It’s gonna be a lot more accessible to everyone since you can participate from anywhere,” he said.

“Hopefully that’ll get perhaps more engagement than when you have to do it physically and you have to get everybody here. So maybe it’ll help spread the message even more.”

The 2021 Bridge Crossing Jubilee is set for March 5th through 7th.

Go to selma50.com to pre-register.