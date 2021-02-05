Beloved Basketball Coach Killed in Selma’s 1st Murder of 2021

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A beloved Dallas County High School basketball coach — is shot and killed in Selma’s first murder of the year — sending shock waves throughout community.

Christopher Harrell of Selma was well-known for his love of basketball — and just being an all-around nice guy who lifted the spirits of everyone he came in contact with.

Dallas County School Superintendent Hattie Shelton — fought back tears — as she talked about the impact of his death.

“We lost a valuable employee. We value all of our employees. Just unexpected,” Shelton said.

Harrell coached the girl’s — and boy’s B-team basketball teams at Dallas County High School — and assisted with the varsity team.

Harrell was shot and killed Thursday evening at the corner of Medical Center Parkway and Oak Street in the parking lot of popular barbeque restaurant — Lannie’s #2.

“Upon arrival officers found 56 year old Mr Harrell with a gunshot wound to the head,” said Police Chief Kenta Fulford.

“We are looking into all leads. We believe that it is a robbery that had taken place.”

Harrell was pronounced dead on the scene. His tragic murder has left the whole community in a daze — especially the Dallas County School system.

“This is devastating for us as a family,” said Shelton.

“The Dallas County School system, we love each other like we’re family, actual family members. And this has had a huge impact on us all. He’s going to be sorely missed.”

Shelton says grief counseling is available for students and staff. And anyone who needs it can contact their principal.

Jerry Johnson is wanted in connection with the murder.

He’s believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts call Selma Police at 874-2125 — or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

Police say anyone abetting Johnson will be charged.