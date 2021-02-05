Clouds Increase Friday Afternoon With Showers Possible Tonight, And Likely Saturday

by Ben Lang

A nice amount of sunshine broke out this morning across central and south Alabama. However, clouds increase this afternoon, and there’s a chance for showers by this evening. Thanks to the sunshine, temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 50s across much of our area by midday. Clouds result in temperatures leveling off this afternoon, with most locations in the 50s for the rest of the day. Our area may remain dry through the late afternoon. However, an area of rain currently in south Louisiana likely spreads across south Alabama this evening. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures falling from the low 50s at 7PM to the mid 40s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s under a mostly cloudy sky, with a chance for at least scattered showers throughout the night across south Alabama.

Rain becomes more widespread Saturday, with a significant amount of rain possible area-wide. Rain amounts could total between one-half and once inch through Saturday night. Most of the rain comes to an end with a gradually clearing sky Saturday night as a cold front pushes through our area. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s. Sunday morning features a partly cloudy sky, but sunshine could be quite abundant during the afternoon. However, temperatures remain on the cooler side with highs in the 50s. Sunday night lows could be near freezing.

Monday and Tuesday of next week look milder temperature-wise, but could feature some rain. Monday looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain could arrive by Monday evening, and continue through Monday night and into Tuesday. Temperatures warm into the 60s each afternoon, with lows near 50° both nights. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with a possibility for some showers. It could be a mild to warm day with highs in the 60s or even low 70s.

Temperatures trend down towards the end of next week, and unfortunately that coincides with rain becoming likely. Otherwise, expect a cloudy sky next Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.