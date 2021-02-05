Cloudy, Cold, & Wet

by Shane Butler

You will need to keep the rain gear handy as we remain in a rather active weather pattern until further notice! Light rain moves through the area overnight. Another surge of moisture heads into the area Saturday afternoon. This will lead to more rain that continues into the evening. It will be a cold rain as temps only manage the mid 40s for highs. Sunshine comes back Sunday and we briefly dry out Sunday afternoon and most of Monday. Temps respond with highs back in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another system moves through with more rain Tuesday. Temps continue mild with highs a little warmer with mid to upper 60s. We’re in between rain makers Wednesday but more precipitation is setting up for later in the week. Model data is suggesting rain with the possibility of some wintry precipitation. This would come as colder tries to move into the area Friday. It’s still way to early for specifics but just something we will be keeping an eye on. In the mean time, we can enjoy the milder temps early next week!