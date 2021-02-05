Medical Breakthroughs: Parkinson’s Monitoring System+Multiple Sclerosis and Pregnancy+White Flour Effect on Heart Disease

by Alabama News Network Staff

A high-tech monitoring system could help doctors treat Parkinson’s disease. A team of scientists tested a smartwatch on hundreds of patients to capture their movement and tremors throughout the day. by tracking fluctuations and patterns, doctors could adjust medication schedules for the best treatment.

A study in Denmark finds women with multiple sclerosis may not be at higher risk for pregnancy complications, including gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. the study, which involved about 3,000 MS patients, did find those women have a higher chance of giving birth by c-section.

And a diet with large amounts of processed, refined grains like white flour is linked to a higher risk of heart disease. a study in the BMJ tracked 137-thousand people in multiple countries. The highest intake of refined grains was associated with a 33% higher risk of serious cardiovascular events.