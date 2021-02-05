Next Phase of Coronavirus Vaccinations Begins Monday, Feb. 8

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama is moving forward to phase 1-B of Coronavirus vaccinations.

Phase 1-B includes teachers and educators.

ADPH has set up 8 mass vaccination clinics across the state to speed up vaccinations.

No appointment is needed for the clinics, and each site is expected to give 1000 shots per day, for five days.

Follow this link, to view eligibility for vaccination.

Clinics will be located in Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma, and Tuscaloosa.

The goal is for each location to be able to give 1,000 vaccines per day that week, totaling 40,000 doses administered.

Some sites require preregistration, and not all sites may have availability.