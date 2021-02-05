Salem Man Dies in Crash Near Smiths Station

by Rashad Snell

A Salem man is dead following a two vehicle crash on Thursday, February 4, around 5 pm. Williams Kent, 61, died when his 2002 Subaru Forrester collided with a 2006 Ford Mustang driven by Rafer E. Springfield, 18, of Phenix City.

Police say Kent was wearing a seat belt but pronounced dead at the scene. Springfield was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

The crash occurred on Lee County 240 near Lee County 241, approximately one and one-half miles west of Smiths Station.

Aalabama state troopers continue to investigate the cause of this crash.