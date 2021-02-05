Update: Selma Murder Victim Identified as High School Basketball Coach

by Alabama News Network Staff

This is an update to a story that Alabama News Network first brought you Thursday night: Selma police have now identified the victim in the city’s first murder case of 2021.

Police say 56-year-old Christopher Harrell was shot and killed around 6 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a restaurant at the corner of Medical Center Parkway and Oak Street.

Harrell was a basketball coach at Dallas County High School.

Police describe the shooting as a random robbery. They say Harrell had stopped to pick up dinner when someone tried to rob him.

Investigators are checking surveillance video and other leads, but no one has been arrested. A prosecutor says there’s no indication the shooting had anything to do with Harrell’s work as a coach.

If you have a tip to help police, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

