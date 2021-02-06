Rain Tapers Off Overnight; Some Sunshine And Slightly Warmer Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy, cold, wet, and windy day. Temperatures were in the 40s most of the day, but with an east wind of 10 to 15 mph, wind chills were in the 30s. Rain was widespread and heavy at times, and likely continues throughout the evening. The heaviest and most widespread rain likely occurs near and north of highway 80 through midnight. After that, rain gradually tapers off. However, clouds linger through Sunday morning. Temperatures won’t move much overnight, with lows in the low 40s.

Sunshine could become abundant Sunday afternoon. High temperatures warm into the mid 50s. Sunday night turns colder, with lows in the mid 30s. Monday begins mainly sunny, but clouds increase during the afternoon. However, the afternoon looks quite mild, with highs in the mid 60s. Monday night lows only fall to near 50°.

Another round of rain looks likely for Tuesday, though it might not be all that widespread or heavy. It appears the greatest chance for rain will be in southeast Alabama. Showers remain possible Wednesday, though of an even more scattered nature. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures could be quite warm each day despite the rain, with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s to near 50°.

Thursday and Friday feature another round of rain and possibly thunderstorms as a cold front heads our way. Models hint most of the rain occurs between Thursday night through much of Friday. Most of the rain should clear our area Friday night. However, clouds could linger into the first part of next weekend. It could also turn much colder behind this front, with highs only in the low 50s and lows in the 30s. Next Sunday could feature a bit more sunshine.