Shuler scores with 0.2 left in OT, gets Ole Miss past Auburn

by Madison Jaggars

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Devontae Shuler hit a step-back jumper from inside the center of the arc with 0.2 seconds left in overtime, and Mississippi overcame a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat Auburn 86-84. Romello White, a graduate transfer from Arizona State, scored a career-high 30 points with 10 rebounds and blocked four shots for Ole Miss (10-8, 5-6 Southeastern Conference). Shuler, who missed a potential game winner with two seconds left in regulation, finished with 26 points and made four 3-pointers. Shuler and White scored four points apiece in OT. Jaylin Williams, Devan Cambridge, and Allen Flanigan scored 16 points apiece for Auburn (10-10, 4-7).