State troopers say a teenager from Tallassee has been killed in a wreck in Elmore County.

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. last night on Upper River Road about five miles north of Tallassee.

Investigators say the teen was riding in an SUV driven by 28-year-old Anthony Reed Gann. The SUV left the road and hit a tree.

The teenager’s name and age have not been released. State troopers are continuing to investigate.