Auburn University Returning to On-Campus Operations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University is fully resuming on-campus operations that were disrupted by the coronavirus last year.

All optional remote instruction will end on Sunday. And most employees who’ve been working on a virtual basis will return to campus on Monday.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports the decision to reopen was based on multiple factors.

The university has experienced a downward trend in COVID-19 since 113 cases were reported during the week ending Jan. 17.

