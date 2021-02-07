Cold Sunday Night, But Milder Monday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and cold morning, but sunshine gradually returned this afternoon. Still, temperatures were on the cooler side, with most locations recording high temperatures in the 50s. Expect a mostly clear and cold evening, with temperatures falling from the mid or upper 40s at 7PM into the upper 30s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the mid 30s.

After a chilly morning, temperatures trend up through Monday afternoon. Highs likely range from the low to mid 60s. While we see plenty of sun early in the day, clouds gradually increase through the afternoon. However, Monday looks dry with no chance for rain. Monday night lows only fall into the upper 40s or low 50s thanks to the clouds. By Tuesday morning, showers could return to our area. The best chance for rain looks to be across far south Alabama initially, but scattered showers could gradually migrate north through the day. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky, but high temperatures could warm into the upper 60s area-wide.

Thursday and Friday feature the highest rain chances this week, as a slow-moving cold front drifts in our direction. Showers and even Thunderstorms become widespread Thursday, while high temperatures could range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain likely continues Thursday night and at least through Friday morning. However, the most recent Euro model run suggests rain lingering through Friday evening and even into Saturday due to the slow-moving nature of the front. However, Sunday looks drier.

While the second half of the weekend trends drier, temperatures could also turn significantly colder late this week and next weekend. High temperatures may only reach the low 50s Friday through Sunday, with lows in the low to mid 30s. The drier weather on Sunday might be short-lived, with another round of rain possible early next week.