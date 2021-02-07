Montgomery Mass Coronavirus Vaccination Clinic Opens Monday

by Jerome Jones

This Monday a mass coronavirus vaccination clinic will open in Montgomery.

The clinic is located at the old Montgomery Mall Locations 3003 E. South Boulevard.

Vaccinations are open to group 1A and 1B, which includes healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, and people 65 years old and older.

Officials plan to administer 1000 shots per day for 5 days this week.

The clinic opens at 9am, and will go until all supply is exhausted.

For more information on the vaccination clinic follow this link.