Alabama Begins Expanded COVID-19 Vaccinations on Monday

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is expanding who is eligible to receive immunizations against COVID-19 but health officials cautioned there’s still not enough vaccine for everyone who qualifies for a shot. Beginning Monday, everyone 65 and older; educators; grocery store workers; some manufacturing workers; public transit workers; agriculture employees; state legislators, and constitutional officers will be eligible to get vaccinations. Previously only health care workers, first responders, nursing home residents, and people 75 and older were eligible. Dr. Scott Harris, the state health officer, urged people to be patient.

