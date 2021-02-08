Body Found on Troy Highway, Montgomery Police Working to Determine Cause of Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a death investigation finding a body.

On Monday, February 8, around 9:30 am, after receiving a call of a subject down responded to Troy Highway. Police located a adult male in the 4200 block of Troy Highway who sustained fatal injuries. Police pronounced his dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this time.

The cause of death has not been determined.