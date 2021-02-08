Dry And Mild Monday, But Showers Possible Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a cold start to the week, with morning lows in the low 30s for most. However, sunshine and a southeast wind warmed temperatures well into the 50s. The warming trend continues this afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds increase gradually, with a mostly cloudy to overcast sky tonight. Showers also return to the forecast after midnight. However, showers appears scattered in nature through early Tuesday morning. Most of the rain remains along and south of highway 80. Temperatures remain milder this evening and tonight, with evening temperatures in the 50s, and lows in the upper 40s.

Most of the rain departs Tuesday afternoon, though the sky likely remains mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. However, temperatures look quite warm, with highs in the upper 60s or even low 70s. Tuesday night lows only fall into the low to mid 50s.

Showers look fairly likely Wednesday, with some storms possible by the afternoon. Temperatures look warm again, with highs in the upper 60s or even low 70s. Wednesday night remains mild, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain looks even more likely Thursday as a slow-moving cold front approaches Alabama. Storms could be in the mix too, but severe weather looks unlikely at this time. High temperatures once again range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain continues into Friday while the front remains nearby. Most of the rain could be during the morning, with showers tapering off during the afternoon. Depending on the front’s position Friday, it could turn colder with highs in the 50s and lows falling into the 30s.

The forecast becomes uncertain heading into next weekend. Models show showers lingering into Saturday now, while backing off the cold temperatures a bit. However, Saturday and Sunday still have the potential to be quite cold, since we’ll be on the backside of this week’s cold front. Sunday still looks dry, but could be a cold and breezy day. Another round of rain looks likely early next week between late Monday and Tuesday.