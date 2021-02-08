Dry Monday; Wet at Times Rest of Week

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will feature warmer temperatures with a good bit of sunshine. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s. Tonight, expect cloudy conditions with areas of rain afternoon midnight, and that will continue into our Tuesday. Low tonight will be in the upper 40s. Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun, with areas of rain and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WET END TO THE WORK WEEK: A system begins to build out to our west on Wednesday that will pull moisture up into Central Alabama. Showers will become possible through the day Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Thursday will be a stormy day across Central Alabama as we’ll have a good axis of showers and thunderstorms set up across the area along with a passing cold front. Rainfall totals may end up near 2 inches in some locations, while much of the rest of Central Alabama will see anywhere from 1/2 inch to 1-1/2 inches. There will be some instability in the area, so we’ll have some thunder and I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a strong storm or two. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s across the area.

The good news is that rainfall will move out of the area during the morning hours on Friday and the afternoon through the evening and late-night will be dry. The sky will remain partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will be closer to 60°.

A VERY COOL VALENTINE’S WEEKEND: Temperatures will be much cooler throughout the weekend and an unsettled pattern will keep showers possible at times on Saturday. A surface low will form and move through portions of the area during the early morning hours on Sunday that will bring some rain and a few claps of thunder to the area. Rain will be out of here by midday on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s Saturday followed by lower 50s Sunday. As far as the bitterly cold Arctic air, it remains just to the north and west of Alabama, and still doesn’t appear to head into Alabama anytime over the forecast period.

Be blessed and highly favored today!!!

Ryan