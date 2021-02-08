Man Wanted for Sexual Assault of Two Juveniles in Autauga County Arrested in West Virginia
A man wanted for Sodomy is now in police custody. U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested wanted fugitive 63-year-old Charles Sam McDonald in West Virginia.
McDonald faces the following charges:
- Sodomy First Degree of a 13-year-old juvenile
- Sexual Abuse First Degree of a 12-year-old juvenile
Police say these offences occurred in Autauga County between November 1, 2019 and December 1, 2019.
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting extradition.