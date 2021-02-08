Man Wanted for Sexual Assault of Two Juveniles in Autauga County Arrested in West Virginia

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man wanted for Sodomy is now in police custody. U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested wanted fugitive 63-year-old Charles Sam McDonald in West Virginia.

McDonald faces the following charges:

Sodomy First Degree of a 13-year-old juvenile

Sexual Abuse First Degree of a 12-year-old juvenile

Police say these offences occurred in Autauga County between November 1, 2019 and December 1, 2019.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting extradition.