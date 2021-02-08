Montgomery Man Arrested for South Court Street Shooting Charged with Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, February 7. Kendrick Turner, 34, of Montgomery died from a fatal gunshot wound.

Police responded to a call of a subject shot in the 3800 block of South Court Street. Upon arrival police located Turner who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Turner later died at a local hospital from his injuries suffered in the shooting.

After further investigation, MPD charged Aaron Williams, 32, of Montgomery, with Turner’s Murder. Williams was identified as the suspect, taken into custody, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown however, Williams was identified as the suspect. There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

This will be the 6th Murder of 2021.