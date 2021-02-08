Montgomery Man Shot and Killed on Locust Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on Locust Street early this morning.

Police say 33-year-old Michael Tyes of Montgomery was pronounced dead in the 2800 block of Locust Street shortly after 2:15 a.m.

Police have charged 21-year-old Kevin Harvey of Montgomery with murder. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, according to police. This is the eighth murder of 2021 in Montgomery.