by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery man is dead following a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Eastern Boulevard.

On Sunday, February 7, around 10:40 pm, police responded to a call of a shooting. Police located 24-year-old Pervis Martin at the scene with fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The details surrounding this shooting are still under investigation as no arrests have been made.

This will be the 7th Murder of 2021.