Railroad Crossing on Highway 31 at Birmingham Highway to be Closed for Maintenance

The railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 31 at Birmingham Highway, in Montgomery, will be closed beginning Wednesday, February 10, while CSX Railroad performs maintenance at the crossing.

The intersection will close at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday and is expected to reopen by end of the day Friday, February 12.

A signed detour onto Hunter Loop Road will be in place during the closure.

Motorists should plan accordingly for delays.