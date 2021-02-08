Sen. Richard Shelby Makes It Official: He’s Not Seeking Re-election in 2022

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) has released a statement, saying “Today I announce that I will not seek a seventh term in the United State Senate in 2022. For everything, there is a season.”

Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today. I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all. I look forward to what is to come for our great state and our great nation. https://t.co/UXNJyc3OPC — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) February 8, 2021

His statement goes on to say:

“I am grateful to the people of Alabama who have put their trust in me for more than forty years. I have been fortunate to serve in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Alabamian. During my time in the Senate, I have been given great opportunity, having chaired four committees: Appropriations, Rules, Banking, and Intelligence. In these positions of leadership, I have strived to influence legislation that will have a lasting impact – creating the conditions for growth and opportunity.

“Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today. I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all.

“Thank you again for the honor you have given me – the honor to serve the people of Alabama in Congress for the last 42 years. I look forward to what is to come for our great state and our great nation.”

Shelby is the vice chairman and leading Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, where he recently served as chairman of the full committee and its subcommittee on defense. He formerly served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration and the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, of which he is the longest serving member in history. He remains a senior member on each of those committees. Additionally, he was previously the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Senator Shelby also serves on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Following four terms in the U.S. House representing Alabama’s 7th congressional district and eight years in the Alabama State Legislature, Senator Shelby was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1986. He was elected as a Democrat, but switched to the Republican party in 1994.

Born and raised in Birmingham, Shelby is a fifth-generation Alabamian and a graduate of the University of Alabama’s undergraduate and law programs. He began his career as a city prosecutor in Tuscaloosa and went on to serve as a U.S. Magistrate for the Northern District of Alabama before working as a Special Assistant Attorney General.

The Associated Press had reported on Friday that sources close to Shelby said that he would not seek another term. He is 86 years old.