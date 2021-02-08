Warming Up Nicely This Week

by Shane Butler



A very active weather pattern ahead this week and into the upcoming weekend. There will be several opportunities for rain throughout the week. The first one comes through late tonight into early Tuesday. It moves out and we’re into a partly sunny sky Tuesday afternoon. Temps respond with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. The warmer afternoon temps stick around for Wednesday and Thursday. Upper 60s to lower 70s are likely both days. We do have more rain on the way. Showers are possible Wednesday but it’s looking more like a rainy Thursday. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out as well. At this point, we don’t see anything going severe. Light rain activity will hang around For Friday and Saturday. The air mass over us will have cooled quite a bit. We’re looking at highs only in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s through the weekend into early next week. We’re keeping an eye on the potential for moisture to try and come back into the area Sunday into Monday. If it does, we could have a wintry precipitation threat. For now, we will hold off on that but stay tuned!