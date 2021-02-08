What You Need to Know about Alabama’s Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama is moving forward to phase 1-B of coronavirus vaccinations as it opens eight mass vaccination clinics this week. In our area, there are clinics in Montgomery and Selma.

Phase 1-B includes: Everyone 65 and older; educators; grocery store workers; some manufacturing workers; public transit workers; agriculture employees; state legislators and constitutional officers.

Previously only health care workers, first responders, nursing home residents and people 75 and older were eligible. People in this group can continue seeking vaccinations.

No appointment is needed for the clinics, and each site is expected to give 1,000 shots per day for five days.

Follow this link, to view eligibility for vaccination.

Here is information for clinics in our area:

Montgomery (9:00am – 7:00pm)

No appointment required, first come, first serve, drive-through and walk-in

Entry to site begins at 8:00am daily, with vaccinations beginning at 9:00am

Eligible participants do not need to call ahead

February 8-12, South/Central Police & Fire/Rescue Precinct, 3003 East South Blvd (formerly Montgomery Mall)

MORE INFORMATION

Selma

February 8-12, Bloch Park, 108 Dallas Avenue

To help with wait time, please bring a completed pre-registration form, located at vaughanregional.com/coronavirus-covid-19.

Clinics will also be located in Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.

The goal is for each location to be able to give 1,000 vaccines per day that week, totaling 40,000 doses administered.

Some sites require preregistration, and not all sites may have availability.

State health officials say there is not enough vaccine for everyone who is now eligible to get a shot. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris urges everyone to be patient.