70+ Degree Warmth!

by Shane Butler

Our weather pattern isn’t slowing down anytime soon. We have several more systems set to move through our area. Wednesday will start out with fog and visibility could be rather low in spots. The rest of the day is looking mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Temps continue mild with highs in the upper 60s. A frontal boundary will make a run at us Thursday. You can expect rain and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. The front moves south of us Friday. A wave moves along the boundary and that keep rain over us throughout the day. We could even see the rain extend into Saturday. Colder air will have moved into the area behind the front. Temps will only manage mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday. A surge of colder air invades the state Sunday into Monday. Morning temps start out in the upper 20s to lower 30s for a few days. We will back off on rain chances during the Sunday and Monday time period. Looks like a good chance for more rain coming late Tuesday into the middle of next week.