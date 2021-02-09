District Councilman, Crimestoppers Offering $2,000 Reward for Arrest in Murder of 63-Year-Old Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

District Councilman Oronde K. Mitchell is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to arrest in the Murder Investigation of Lorretta Butler. Crimestoppers also offers an additional $1,000 bringing the total to $2,000.

On June 8, 2020, Montgomery police responded to a call in the 200 block of Garden Homes Circle in reference to a shooting. At the scene, police located a woman with a fatal gunshot wound. Police, on June 9, 2020, identified the woman as 63-year-old Loretta Butler.

Butler’s family members reached to Crimestoppers describing Butler as a loving person having no enemies that wound warrant violence.

If you have any information regarding the Murder Investigation of Loretta Butler, please immediately call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP (7867).