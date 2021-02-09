Lottery, casino bill introduced in Alabama Legislature

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama lawmaker has filed a proposal to start a lottery and allow casinos in the state.

Republican Sen. Del Marsh of Anniston introduced the much-anticipated gambling bill Tuesday.

Marsh says his bill proposes a state lottery and five casinos, mostly at existing dog tracks.

Alabama voters must approve any change to the state Constitution to allow gambling.

Alabamians last voted on gambling in 1999 when they defeated a lottery proposed by then-Gov. Don Siegelman.

Marsh says he is proposing to use lottery revenue to fund college scholarships and casino revenue would be taxed at 20%.

