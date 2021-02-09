Medical Breakthroughs: COVID-19 and Gout Drugs+Heart Attacks+Frail Individuals

by Alabama News Network Staff

A drug used to treat gout seems to be helping covid patients, that’s according to a study in the British medical journal. researchers in brazil conducted a small trial and found the drug colchicine helped cut the need for oxygen therapy and hospital stays in covid patients. covid, like gout, causes inflammation.

A Swedish study finds people infected with COVID-19 have a higher risk of dying after having a heart attack. That is especially true for women with coronavirus, who were 9 times more likely to die after a heart attack.

And severely frail individuals, no matter the age, with COVID-19 are 3 times more likely to die according to a new UK study. The study, involving nearly 6-thousand patients, also found the severely frail who survived, were 7 times more likely to need increased care in a home or nursing home setting. For more Medical Breakthroughs be sure to tune in to Alabama News Network weekdays at 5:00 p.m. on CBS 8.