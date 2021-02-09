Medical Breakthroughs: Income Losses+Pandemic Aftermath

by Alabama News Network Staff

COVID-19 has brought staggering income losses to developing countries, threatening hundreds of millions of people with hunger and lost savings. researchers at UC Berkeley studied nine countries throughout Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Even in the first few months of the pandemic, 70% of households reported financial losses.

And even when the pandemic ends, most Americans say they'll continue with health precautions. a national survey by Ohio state university found 72% of Americans plan to continue wearing masks in public. and 80% will still avoid crowds.