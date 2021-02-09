Montgomery County Mugshots (1/26/21-2/4/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
ASH, MATTHEW – Violation Domestic Violence Protect Order
3/28
BICKERSTAFF, QUDARRIUS – Attempted Murder
4/28
BULLOCK, TAJUAN – Burglary III
5/28
CUTLER, MARCUS – Driving While Suspended
6/28
DAVIDSON, JA-DERRICK – By Order of Court
7/28
EDMOND, HIKEEM – Kidnapping 2nd-Robbery 1st
8/28
EVANS-HALL, RADARIOUS – Theft of Property
9/28
FOXHALL, CURTIS – Attempting to Commit Murder
10/28
GONZALEZ, ALBERTO – Theft of Property 1st
11/28
HARRIS, STEVEN – Recieving Stolen Property
12/28
HENDERSON JR, JAMES – Auto Burglary
13/28
HUGGINS, KAILA – Unlawful Possession Contol Substance
14/28
LEE, DAVID – Receiving Stolen Property 3rd
15/28
NAPIER, THOMAS – Producing Obscene Material-Distributing Pornography to Minors
16/28
OSBORNE JR, EUGENE – Possession of Controlled Substance
17/28
PERRIN, TIMOTHY – Theft of Property
18/28
SALTER, TADARIYS – Rape 1st-Traveling to Meet a Child for Unlawful Sex Act
19/28
TAYLOR, KYLYN – Kidnapping 2nd
20/28
TAYLOR, OMARION – Auto Burglary
21/28
THOMAS, WILLIE – Hold for Other
22/28
VENICE, KELLDRICK – Rec Stolen Prop 3rd
23/28
WALKER, SHAR’TAVIUS – Robbery 1st
24/28
WILLIAMS, BERRY – Domestic Violence 1st
25/28
WILLIAMS, JACK – Break-Enter Vehicle
26/28
WILLIAMS, JULIUS – Probation Revocation
27/28
WOOTEN, TIREK – Auto Burglary
