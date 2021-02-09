Montgomery County Mugshots (1/26/21-2/4/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Janae Smith

1/28 Montgomery County Mugshots 01.26-02.04 (1)

2/28 ASH, MATTHEW – Violation Domestic Violence Protect Order

3/28 BICKERSTAFF, QUDARRIUS – Attempted Murder

4/28 BULLOCK, TAJUAN – Burglary III



5/28 CUTLER, MARCUS – Driving While Suspended

6/28 DAVIDSON, JA-DERRICK – By Order of Court

7/28 EDMOND, HIKEEM – Kidnapping 2nd-Robbery 1st

8/28 EVANS-HALL, RADARIOUS – Theft of Property

9/28 FOXHALL, CURTIS – Attempting to Commit Murder



10/28 GONZALEZ, ALBERTO – Theft of Property 1st

11/28 HARRIS, STEVEN – Recieving Stolen Property

12/28 HENDERSON JR, JAMES – Auto Burglary

13/28 HUGGINS, KAILA – Unlawful Possession Contol Substance

14/28 LEE, DAVID – Receiving Stolen Property 3rd



15/28 NAPIER, THOMAS – Producing Obscene Material-Distributing Pornography to Minors

16/28 OSBORNE JR, EUGENE – Possession of Controlled Substance

17/28 PERRIN, TIMOTHY – Theft of Property

18/28 SALTER, TADARIYS – Rape 1st-Traveling to Meet a Child for Unlawful Sex Act

19/28 TAYLOR, KYLYN – Kidnapping 2nd



20/28 TAYLOR, OMARION – Auto Burglary

21/28 THOMAS, WILLIE – Hold for Other

22/28 VENICE, KELLDRICK – Rec Stolen Prop 3rd

23/28 WALKER, SHAR’TAVIUS – Robbery 1st

24/28 WILLIAMS, BERRY – Domestic Violence 1st



25/28 WILLIAMS, JACK – Break-Enter Vehicle

26/28 WILLIAMS, JULIUS – Probation Revocation

27/28 WOOTEN, TIREK – Auto Burglary























































Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/26-2/4!

All are innocent until proven guilty.