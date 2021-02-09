Montgomery Fire/Rescue: House on Audubon Road Damaged in Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating a structure that occurred in the 3600 block of Audubon Road.

On Monday, February 8, around 7:26 pm, fire units responded to the call of a single story home on fire. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters saw smoke visible and declared it a W-3 working fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire with the structure sustaining moderate damage.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue reported no injuries in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.