Montgomery Firefighters Investigating Fire at Walmart on Atlanta Highway

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating a fire at the Walmart on Atlanta Highway. The fired occurred on February 8, around 5:37 pm.

Fire units responded to a call of a commercial structure fire in the 6400 block of Atlanta Highway. Upon arriving to the scene, firefighters located the fire to be at Walmart. They declared it a W-3 working fire.

The sprinkler system inside Walmart prevented the fire from spreading throughout the entire building and firefighters extinguished the remaining fire. The building sustained moderate damage. Everyone evacuated the building with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.