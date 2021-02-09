New Hours of Operation for Montgomery’s Drive-up Vaccine Clinic

by Alabama News Network Staff

After two days of operation at the Montgomery Drive-up Vaccine Clinic and administration of nearly 3,500 COVID-19 vaccines, organizers have made the decision to adjust the clinic’s hours of operation in order to accommodate as many people as possible.

The new hours are as follows:

· Wednesday, February 10; 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

· Thursday, February 11; 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

· Friday, February 12; 9:00 a.m. – until all remaining doses have been administered.

Entry to the site begins one hour prior to opening each day.

As a reminder, the drive-up clinic is located at: Montgomery’s South/Central Police & Fire/Rescue Precinct; 3003 E. South Boulevard. All participants should enter the clinic from McGhee Road. No appointment is required. Eligible participants do not need to call ahead of time.

A few important and helpful reminders for attendees:

· Bring a photo ID that includes date of birth as well as identification showing you meet one of the eligibility requirements.

· Wear a short-sleeved shirt.

· Fill up your car with gas.

· Pack snacks and water.

· Portable restrooms are available.

· Do not block intersections or businesses.

· There is no cost nor is insurance required to receive a vaccine.

Those eligible to receive a vaccine are Alabamians in phases 1A and 1B, and people 65 years of age and older. Expanded priority groups effective February 8, 2021:

· Healthcare workers

· First responders including EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement

· Frontline critical workers – corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education), childcare workers, judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys

· People who work or live in congregate settings