SBI Called In to Investigate Fatal Lowndesboro Gas Station Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, February 7. The shooting happened at the Lowndesboro BP gas station at the intersection of State Hwy 97 & U.S. Hwy 80 East.

Police located 29-year-old Robert Grant laying in the parking lot. Police pronounced Grant dead at the scene from the fatal gunshot wound.

Due to the nature of the investigation, no further details will be provided at this time. The State Bureau of Investigation Major Crimes Division is investigating the shooting.

If anyone has any information that would be pertinent to this investigation, please contact Sgt. Jeremy Marvin at (334) 548 2323 Ext. 1021 or (334) 419-0010.