Selma Food Giveaway New Location Only for Tuesday, February 9

by Alabama News Network Staff

The time and location of a weekly drive-thru food giveaway held in Selma each Tuesday has changed this week. Pastor John Grayson says the food giveaway will be held at his church instead of Bloch Park Tuesday, February 9. The giveaway will be held today at Gospel Tabernacle Church from noon to 2 PM. The address for the church is 2300 Summerfield Road. The location was changed because of the vaccine clinic which is happening at the park. Next week the giveaway should be at its usual location at Bloch Park,an update will be posted if anything changes.