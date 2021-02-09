Thieves Steal Half Dozen Vehicles from Car Dealership in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama newsroom–

A ring of professional car thieves — steal several vehicles off of a car lot in Demopolis.

Police Chief Rex Flowers says Windham Motors was hit hard by a band of car thieves — over the weekend.

“On February the 6th, we had a local dealership report six vehicles stolen off their property,” Flowers said.

He said surveillance video shows a vehicle drive up to the dealership — six individuals jump out — and each one steal a vehicle off the lot. He says the thieves were gone in less than 30 seconds. And they got away with tens of thousands of dollars worth of inventory.

“The investigators started their investigation and they learned that this has happened in several other cities within Alabama over the past month,” said Flowers.

He said one of the stolen vehicles has been recovered in Birmingham.