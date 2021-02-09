Very Mild, Active Weather Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

Overnight, rain and storms returned to the southern half of Alabama and those continue this morning, but we should see most of the activity wind down my the midday hours. For the afternoon, it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MORE RAIN ON THE WAY: Moisture levels rise Wednesday as the sky will be mostly cloudy with potential for a few scattered showers during the day. It will be another mild day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain will become widespread across Alabama Thursday ahead of Arctic cold front to our northwest and an approaching area of low pressure. There will be some surface based instability, but the better shear values will be north of the front in the cold air, and for now severe storms are not expected, but we can’t rule out a few stronger storms as the system moves through the state. We should receive a soaking rain as rain amounts of 1-2 inches are likely Wednesday night, Thursday, and into Friday. Friday starts off with lingering showers and clouds, but these should move out early in the day and we will start to feel the cooler air move into the state as highs fall to near 60°.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The brunt of the bitterly cold Arctic air still looks to hold north and west of Alabama, but as we head into the weekend, it does appear some of the much colder air oozes into the state as a shallow layer of cold air. For now, Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures holding in the 40s all day across North Alabama, while 50s and 60s are expected fort the southern half of the state. There remains quite a bit of model differences when it comes to the weekend, so expect changes in the forecast through out the week. On Sunday, we will keep clouds and the chance for showers in the forecast as highs will struggle to reach 50°.

INTO NEXT WEEK: For now, Monday looks dry and we should see the Arctic front lift back to the north as the next wave of low pressure tracks through the southern branch of the jet stream. This will cause temperatures to warm, clouds to increase, and likely bring rain back to Alabama Tuesday. For now, the rest of next week looks cold and dry.

Be a blessing to someone today!!!

