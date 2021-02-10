Chilton County Teacher Charged with Engaging in Sexual Act with Student

by Rashad Snell

On Tuesday, February 9, authorities arrested a Chilton County teacher for violating Alabama Code §13A-6-81, School

Employee Engaging in a Sex Act with a Student Under the Age of 19. The teacher identified is Ashlee Elizabeth Steinman.

The Clanton Police Department received a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between a 29 year-old female teacher and a 18 year-old male student at Chilton County High School where Steinman served as the band director. After an investigation, police found probable cause to charge Steinman with the crime.

Chilton County Detective David Kiline released the following statement regarding the investigation:

“We go where the evidence takes us, but we are very early in the process. If the investigation reveals probable cause for more charges or heaven forbid additional victims, then we are ready to act.”

If anyone has information they believe may related to this investigation contact Detective David Kline with the Clanton Police Department directly at david.kline@clantonpd.org or at 205-755-1194.

No court date has been set.